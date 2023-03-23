COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) — The Coffee City Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Christopher Wolfe, who they said uses several different names. CCPD said he is wanted on several charges and uses the names Andrew William Wilson, Anthony George Bush, and “any other names he comes up with on the fly.”

Police said they responded to a disturbance at the Lake Palestine Motor Inn on March 15 around 11:30 a.m. Wolfe allegedly assaulted a woman at the motel and left the scene before officers arrived, CCPD said. A warrant was then issued for assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Officers said they responded to a vehicle, allegedly driven by Wolfe, in a ditch near Fat Dog Beverages on Live Oak Drive on the same day. Police said Wolfe gave a false name and ran away behind Fat Dog Beverages into an unlocked door of a nearby residence.

Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Chandler Police Department and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the call, but CCPD said they could not locate Wolfe.

Christopher Wolfe. Photo Courtesy: Coffee City Police Department

Warrants were then issued for evading arrest/detention, failure to identify as a fugitive and criminal trespassing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Coffee City Police Department at 903-876-4946 or the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 903-675-5128.