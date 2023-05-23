COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) — Police in Coffee City are asking residents to be on the lookout for a man who is accused of assaulting two women and fleeing into the woods.

Officers are looking for Henry Woods, 65, also known as Boley. He allegedly assaulted two women on Coffee Landing Road and Diamond Bay Drive.

He is about 5’11” and 230 pounds. Woods was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, police said. Anyone with information should contact the Coffee City Police Department at 903-876-4946, or Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 903-677-6311.