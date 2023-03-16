COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – The Coffee City Police Department is warning people about a man who is allegedly impersonating an officer.

Authorities said he is a white man between 25 and 35-years-old, and he is driving a black Tahoe with red and blue lights. The man is around 5’6” and between 165-190 lbs.

The man reportedly pulled people over in Tyler and Coffee City, and he was wearing a tan or brown uniform, officials said.

Coffee City officers typically wear dark blue or black uniforms, and they have their badge and name tag. Police vehicles also have “police” written on the side and Texas license plates that say exempt.

Law enforcement said they have also received two reports that another man in a black Charger has pulled people over. According to police, they do not know if this is the same impersonator.

Coffee City Police Chief John Jay Portillo is asking the community to help them find this man. People should call 911 if they are pulled over by someone in a tan uniform.

The police department’s phone number is: 903-876-4946.