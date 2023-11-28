COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – An early morning house fire in Coffee City on Monday left two residents without a home. They claimed authorities could have responded better.

Cathy Rousseau and her partner James Dickerson said they believe the fire started in their shed due to a wood stove.

“We’ve got to start our whole lives over with nothing,” said Rousseau.

The couple said that they called 911 several times before their call was answered and that the operator was rude and hung up on them.

“I’ll never forget those things, I hope something is done so no one else is treated like that,” said Rousseau.

Karen Hoover, a neighbor to the couple, claimed to have experienced the same thing while calling for help.

“It just surprised me that something like that would even happen,” said Hoover.

The couple said it took fire crews more than 45 minutes to arrive at the scene.

KETK spoke to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse and went through the 911 call. He said it took first responders under half an hour to get out to the house.

“It took them 22 minutes to arrive and start fighting the fire,” Hillhouse said. “When you are out there needing help, I know it seems like hours.“

The couple said they have been receiving help from family and friends.

“People have been really amazing in this community,” Hoover said.