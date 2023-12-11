SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Chapel Hill student has won first place in the 2024 Congressional Art Contest for the first congressional district.

According to a release from Chapel Hill ISD, art student Everett Murrietta’s “Collection of Contemplation,” has secured him a spot at the Washington DC Capitol for a year, representing the school. Murrietta competed against 36 students from 20 private and public schools in the district.

Courtesy of Chapel Hill ISD

Murrietta will attend the Congressional Art Reception, expected to open in June 2024, and will be honored by Congressman Nathaniel Moran along with other congressmen.

As part of his first-place win Everett received

Congressional First Place certificate for his original art

Two southwest airline tickets to Washington DC

$200 Visa gift card

“The Official Congressional Challenge Coin” from Congressman Nathaniel Moran

Murrietta also is a Gold Seal Art medalist for his work in the 2023 VASE competition. His artwork was reportedly among the top 150 selected out of 32,000 entries for the “Best of the Best” artwork in the State of Texas.