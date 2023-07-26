KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — After suffering cardiac arrest during a USC basketball practice recently, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. is now reportedly in stable condition after being rushed to the hospital.

Following that situation, KETK wanted to see how colleges in East Texas are preparing for the worst-case scenario.

The head athletic trainer at Kilgore College, Madison Vargas, said she and her team are preparing constantly.

“Right after the Damar Hamlin situation happened, we kind of looked at our emergency action plans,” said Vargas. “We kind of looked at that and see what we needed to update and we realized we needed to update a lot.”

Just like the athletes she takes care of, Vargas and her team practice to be perfect come game-time.

“So how athletes practice plays for games, us as athletic trainers practice our emergency action plans,” she said.”

Noticing certain equipment needed updates, Vargas and her team took immediate action.

“We also took a look at all of the equipment we have,” added Vargas.” So, our AEDS. Making sure that the batteries are good on those and the pads as well. Coming back over the summer, we noticed our batteries needed to get changed.”

Vargas added she works with all of the athletes who suffer from certain medical conditions to try and prevent a medical emergency.

“We also have a medical packet that we have them fill out as well about their injuries,” she said. “ So, I’ll read through each page of that and take notes on that and mark it. If it’s something pretty serious, I’ll have them come to my office and we’ll have a conversation about that.”

To help save athletes’ lives.

Vargas also tells KETK today that all the coaches at Kilgore College are CPR certified, just in case they have to step in if the unexpected occurs.