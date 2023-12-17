TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A local church has finally reopened its sanctuary nearly a year after one of the water heaters burst and it flooded.

KETK reported Colonial Hills Baptist Church closed its doors because of the damage which happened on Christmas Eve in 2022. On Sunday, the congregation was able to sit through their first service in a renovated building.

“It’s nice to be back here with all of these pews and everything,” said church member Kaden Hurley, adding the sanctuary looks a bit different. “I mean, those are tv’s now, not projectors.”

Hurley described what he remembered about the day the sanctuary closed.

“I remember the 24th of December, Christmas Eve, we were told, ‘Hey, we just had a flood. We need help cleaning,” he said.

Over the past 51 weeks, the congregation has been worshipping and having services in their gymnasium while renovations and repairs were being done, according to lead pastor Jason White.

Now, the church is back in the building that was once filled with water but is now filled with new doors, trims, sound systems and more.

“What a privilege it is to get to be with them and worship, but just the opportunity to be able to do it in a great space that has been updated and renovated,” said White.

Although White explained he never expected the process to take this long, the reopening date seemed to be “unique,” as he described it.

“I was told that the church had experienced a fire, back in the 80’s, and the very first Sunday that they came back after it was rebuilt was also on December 17th of 1989, and then here we are on December 17th of 2023,” White said.

That date being just before Christmas makes it even more special for church member Heather Rasnake.

“It’s a wonderful Christmas gift. Not to say that we weren’t close and loving to each other and felt like family in the gym because we did,” Rasnake said.

She is hoping this fresh start will be a blessing in disguise, allowing more room for growth.

“We hope that by opening up the sanctuary that more people will come to join us,” said Rasnake.

The reopening was celebrated with two services this morning and also two baptisms.