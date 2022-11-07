TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Colonial Hills Baptist Church hosted its second annual packing party on Sunday. Several volunteers showed up to help put together boxes for Operation Christmas Child.

This is a project partner with Samaritan’s Purse, they work with local churches worldwide to collect boxes for children in need this holiday season.

According to Samaritan’s Purse, “Since 1993, more than 198 million children in more than 170 countries and territories have received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox. The project delivers not only the joy of what, for many kids, is their first gift ever but also gives them a tangible expression of God’s love.”

One volunteer shares how these boxes impact the children receiving them.

“I’ve spoken to people now, adults that got boxes in the past and they talk about how they got their first school supplies, the first gift they’d ever received in their lives. They were able to go to school because they had school supplies” said, Marcia Daughtrey, Church Relations Volunteer.

The boxes get sent to countries around the world, to view the list of receiving countries click here. In 2021, more than 10.5 million shoebox gifts were collected.

“Everyone is involved at one level, whether they’re donating money or they’re bringing an item but everyone has a chance to participate in this particular mission,” said Pam Brower, Colonial Hills Baptist Church Coordinator. Colonial Baptist Church has been collecting items for the past year some items that fill the boxes are toys, toiletries, and school supplies.

“This year Operations Christmas Child is hoping to have 200 and 20 million boxes shipped, and one of these could be the two-hundred and twenty millionth box that is pretty cool,” Daughtrey said.

Volunteers were excited to fill boxes some even built multiple boxes. Last year Colonial Baptist Church built 365 boxes, and this year they filled 485.