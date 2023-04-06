TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Easter Egg Hunt that was set to take place in Tyler on Thursday at Lindsey Park was canceled due to the weather, instead, a new event is set to take place Saturday.

On Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tyler Parks and Recreation will host a come-and-go event at the Glass Recreation Center.

Tyler police officers and Shorty the Squirrel will be there to take pictures and pass out free eggs to children. Children in attendance must bring a basket or container to carry their eggs.