LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire at the Comfort Suites in the 4400 block of South First Street on Saturday.

Officials said that when firefighters arrived around 7:49 p.m. they saw flames coming from the third floor of the building near the roof before they began to suppress the fire and evacuate the building.

Firefighters got the fire under control around 9:24 p.m. and no injuries were reported, according to a City of Lufkin press release. Lufkin Fire Department, Nacogdoches Fire Department and Hudson Fire Department all responded to the scene for a total of 35 firefighters, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to a press release.