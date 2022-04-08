LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Hamilton star, Renee Elise Goldsberry will be coming to Lufkin to perform at the Temple Theater on April 30 at 7:30 p.m.
Goldsberry, whose known for playing Angelica Schuyler in the musical phenomenon Hamilton, is an award-winning actress and singer. Her performance in Hamilton earned her a Tony Award, a Grammy Award and more.
Most recently Goldsberry went viral with a TikTok that was taken at a recent performance in Dallas which featured a sign language interpreter keeping up with her rapping one of her songs.
Goldsberry currently stars in Tina Fey’s new series for Peacock, GIRLS5EVA, which is in production for season two.
Other highlights from her film and television career include co-starring in the following:
- A24’s Waves opposite Sterling K. Brown
- The Netflix series Altered Carbon
- Documentary Now’s “Original Cast Album: Co-Op”
- The Good Wife
- The House with a Clock In Its Walls
- All About You
Tickets to the family-friendly show are on sale starting at $45 and can be purchased in person, by phone and online at www.angelinaarts.org, 936-633-5454. The Angelina Arts Box Office is located at 108 South First Street in downtown Lufkin.