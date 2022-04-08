LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Hamilton star, Renee Elise Goldsberry will be coming to Lufkin to perform at the Temple Theater on April 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Goldsberry, whose known for playing Angelica Schuyler in the musical phenomenon Hamilton, is an award-winning actress and singer. Her performance in Hamilton earned her a Tony Award, a Grammy Award and more.

Most recently Goldsberry went viral with a TikTok that was taken at a recent performance in Dallas which featured a sign language interpreter keeping up with her rapping one of her songs.

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 12: (L-R) Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Jasmine Cephas Jones perform onstage during the 70th Annual Tony Awards at The Beacon Theatre on June 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 12: Actress Renee Elise Goldsberry speaks onstage to accept the award for Best Performance By An Actress In a Featured Role In a Musical for her work in Hamilton during the 70th Annual Tony Awards at The Beacon Theatre on June 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Goldsberry currently stars in Tina Fey’s new series for Peacock, GIRLS5EVA, which is in production for season two.

Other highlights from her film and television career include co-starring in the following:

A24’s Waves opposite Sterling K. Brown

The Netflix series Altered Carbon

Documentary Now’s “Original Cast Album: Co-Op”

The Good Wife

The House with a Clock In Its Walls

All About You

Tickets to the family-friendly show are on sale starting at $45 and can be purchased in person, by phone and online at www.angelinaarts.org, 936-633-5454. The Angelina Arts Box Office is located at 108 South First Street in downtown Lufkin.