ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Piggly Wiggly, a supermarket chain, will be coming to Athens.

The grocery store chain will be at 505 S. Palestine and the company will be converting the current Save A Lot store to Piggly Wiggly.

The Director of Operations, Ron Jones shared that they are currently in the process of the transition and have a grand opening scheduled for June 4.

“We are extremely excited about this change,” said Jones. “Athens has been a very good town for us and we have enjoyed being a part of the community, and we love the support that the great people of Athens have given us over the years as a Save A Lot. We are feeling like this is a great time to make this change and bring back the Piggly Wiggly name.”

Jones added that they expect a huge turnout for the grand opening and that they have events scheduled that will include a local radio station with a blowout sale.

“Piggly Wiggly has a great history in the grocery business and all of our customers have expressed excitement with this news,” said Jones. “We have heard numerous stories from customers telling about their experiences with Piggly Wiggly in the past, whether it is from the older customers that remember shopping Piggly Wiggly or customers that remember going to Piggly Wiggly as a child.”

Piggly Wiggly has more than 530 stores in 17 states. The only other store in Texas is in Paris.