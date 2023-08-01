TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A popular East Texas Mexican food chain is expanding to Jacksonville and White Oak with its fourth and fifth locations.

Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant started in Tyler and is now taking its authentic food across East Texas. The restaurant is famous for its popular birria tacos and much more.

The first Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant opened in Tyler on August 15, 2019.

The East Texas chain most recently added a food truck to serve fresh authentic Mexican food to more people in the area. The food truck opens on Aug. 3 and will be open from Thursdays through Sundays from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

No date has been released for the opening of the Jacksonville or White Oak locations, but customers can expect to have them soon, the restaurant says.

In a comment on Facebook, owner Ruby Abarca said:

“I just want to take a little moment and THANK each one of you. I’m beyond grateful for all the comments and shares and messages. You all have no idea the amount of love I have for all of you. It has taken me so much to get to this point. None of this has been easy… But without God, my family and all my employees none of this would be possible. Thank you all… from my heart to yours, THANK YOU. Also if you can please keep us all in your prayers as we travel down this road.”

Ruby Abarca at Ruby’s #3

Tyler Loves Ruby’s

If you’d like to visit one of the locations, the addresses are listed below:

Ruby’s #1: 2021 East Gentry Parkway, Tyler, Texas

Ruby’s #2: 813 Lindsey Lane, Tyler, Texas

Ruby’s #3: 3502 South Broadway Avenue, Tyler, Texas

Ruby’s Food Truck: 2021 East Gentry Parkway, Tyler, Texas

Each restaurant opens every day at 7 a.m. For more information, visit their Facebook page here.