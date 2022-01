WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – The city of Whitehouse will soon have its first Starbucks.

The new Starbucks is under construction now and will be coming soon, according to James Wansley, the mayor of Whitehouse.

The major coffee chain will be located at 500 TX 110 North across from Brookshires and Sonic.

Wansley said he is anticipating the growth of the community on the retail side.