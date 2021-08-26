Commemorative bricks from Harvey Convention Center demolition go on sale

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans can buy commemorative bricks from the Harvey Convention Center who want keepsakes of the building following the demolition that happened earlier this month.

The bricks can be purchased at 420 Rose Park Dr. and each brick is $50 and can be paid with check or with a money order.

“Leading up to the demolition ceremony, we had multiple inquiries from residents and visitors who used the facility for decades, who wanted a keepsake of the iconic building” said Leanne Robinette, Director of Parks and Recreation. “We thought having an actual piece of the building would be a great way to allow them to have a little piece of that history.”

The demolition of the Harvey Convention Center took place on Aug. 2 in anticipation of the new conference center.

The new Rose Complex Master Plan will feature 60,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, a large outdoor space for events and a 3.5 acre greenspace.