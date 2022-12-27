TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Commissioners Court appointed a new judge to County Court-at-Law 2.

The court’s previous judge, Taylor Heaton, was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to become the 475th District Judge for a term that will start Jan. 1.

Sara Maynard was selected as County Court-at-Law 2 judge and will serve the rest of the unexpired term until Dec. 31, 2024. After two executive sessions of discussing applicants, the Commissioners Court decided on her in a 3-2 vote.

After law school, Maynard opened a private practice that she managed for more than 22 years. She represented children in CPS cases for 15 years, “focusing, as the law requires, on the best interest of the children.”

Maynard has also served as a prosecutor in Tyler Municipal Court and has experience in estate planning, probate, civil and criminal law, she said. She currently serves as a Smith County Assistant District Attorney prosecuting juvenile cases.

She said she has a “wealth of experience and is ready to take that to a new level of service.”

Other candidates for the job included attorneys James Carter, Jeremy Coe, Sam Griffith, Trevor Rose, Laura Severt and Cheryl Wulf.