SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Commissioners Court approved a resolution on Tuesday to deem Feb. 28, 2023 as Smith County Landowners Association Day.

This document was signed to encourage minority farmers to join the group, Smith County officials said.

Anthony Brown, a Smith County Agrilife Extension Agent, was present at the meeting along with Smith County Landowners Association members to accept the resolution.

The association was created in 1988. The local chapter was formed to help African American farmers, ranchers and minority landowners and provide them with information about their taxes and land payments. There are about 35 people in the Smith County group, and they meet every month.

The Small Farmers and Ranchers organization in northern Smith County combined with the Smith County Landowners Association a couple of years ago. Smith County said the groups want to “help minority landowners network with one another and encourage them to continue farming and ranching and to pass down a legacy to their heirs.”