TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Commissioners court voted Tuesday to approve putting the county courthouse bond proposal on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Smith County voters will now be tasked with voting on the proposal which, if voted into effect, would begin construction on a new county courthouse and parking structure.

Members of the community spoke on the proposal before the vote, largely in favor of building a new courthouse. While no one said they were in favor of a rise in taxes, one woman said it was a necessary evil.

Daniel Noteware, an attorney based in Tyler, said 5 to 10% of the county’s weddings happen at the courthouse, and at the very least, those people deserved a better wedding venue.

Rendering of the proposed Smith County courthouse, courtesy of Fitzpatrick Architects

Commissioner 3 Terry Lee Phillips who has the only opposing vote on the commission, said that in his opinion, now was not the time for the bond proposal due to growing inflation across the country.

The proposed courthouse focuses on adding safety precautions the current structure cannot support, and the addition of a 300-car parking garage. The plan comes to the ballot after over 20 years of continuous assessment and planning.

“I think we need to let the citizens of Smith County make this decision for themselves. For 23 years we have been studying this problem,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said. “The problem is not going to go away. There is never going to be a perfect time to call a bond election like this.”