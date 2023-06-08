NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — The 33rd annual Texas Blueberry Festival is just a few days away.

The Nacogdoches County Chamber, along with sponsors works almost year-round to produce an event that’s exciting for the whole family.

“I am just really excited for what’s going on down there, when I am on that golf cart taking people up and down the hill, I’m going to go down there and maybe just go on the inflatables myself and play,” said Grace Handler, Chair of the Texas Blueberry Festival.

The Texas Blueberry Festival is coming this weekend to downtown Nacogdoches. At the County Chamber press conference Wednesday morning, the chamber explained that without the sponsors and volunteers, the festival would not be possible.

“So many people cooperating from the government to private businesses, things like the chamber, it’s just wonderful to go out and enjoy that,” said Neal Slaten, event sponsor with Tipton Ford.

Some of the plans they’re excited about are a pickleball tournament, the true-blue pet parade for your furry friends and a cook-off.

“Shopping, car shows, kids’ attractions, more shopping, more food, more fun,” said Handler.

There will be pie-eating contests, a cupcake battle and live concerts. A new addition this year is the Bronco Raptor Simulator.

“You get it and the windows have been replaced by screens and then it takes off and it moves up and down,” said Slaten.

1 Way Diesel Performance will also be at the event this year.

“Our main goal is to show the country and the world what Nacogdoches is all about and promote it as best we can,” Tommy Wells, 1 Way Diesel Performance.

Handler shared that people from all over the state of Texas visit Nacogdoches for the annual event.

“I am going to tell you between 20,000-25,000,” said Handler.

The Nacogdoches County Chamber plans a year in advance to make the event enjoyable for everyone.

“We’re also just looking forward to seeing all of our neighbors and friends that we’ll run into, and so many people come back into town,” said Slaten.

The weekend starts with a Blueberry Blue Grass Concert at Festival Park on Friday night at 6 p.m.