Community holds prayer walk for Longview hospital patients struggling with COVID-19

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- On Thursday, Longview Regional Medical Center and church leaders hosted a prayer walk for the hospital’s patients battling COVID-19.

A large group gathered at Longview First Assembly Church to walk the hospital’s perimeter and pray for everyone at the center.

“(It’s) just a way to show community support and intercede in prayer,” said Troy Bayne, Community Minister at Longview Christian Church.

As the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals grows across the country, in East Texas, church members are doing what they can to bring light to those affected.

Local church leaders and hospital staff came out to show their support, like Reverend James Hall who also works for the hospital.

“I’m just grateful to do anything I can to show a light for the Lord…especially going through this pandemic,” said Hall.

The large group walked across the street and around the hospital, praying for all.

They prayed for patients and their families and the exhausted staff struggling to keep up with yet a new surge.

This was the group’s first-ever prayer walk. Church leaders said they were pleased with the turnout.