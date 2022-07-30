MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) — Betty Shackleford, also known as Mrs. Betty, married a US Navy veteran in March 1954. They were together for 32 years before he died.

“I miss him everyday, for 36 years, but I have coffee with him every morning. I have a picture of him,” said Shackleford.

Shortly after her husband’s passing, she moved to Mineola. Now, at the age of 88, she has a hard time fixing up her home.

“She got to talking about boy she sure wished she could fix her house up some, and I said well lets just see if we can’t do that. So we just started asking questions,” said Julie Porter, Betty’s neighbor.

Julie Porter, a friend and neighbor of Mrs. Betty, got in touch with Chris Macellaro from the They Got Your 6 Foundation.

“This is not something we normally do, this is kind of a one off kind of thing. But Mrs. Betty needed the help and we wanted to answer the call,” said Chris Macellaro, president of the They Got Your 6 Foundation.

Together they were able to organize a group to help Mrs. Betty improve her home.

“I’m feeling real happy about it. There’s people, the senior citizens and widows like me that needs help, and you can’t find anybody here in Mineola to help you. So I’m glad they came by,” said Shackleford.

Multiple volunteers showed up to Mrs. Betty’s house, grabbed a paint brush and got to work.

“Not only today but we’ve had several other work days where at least as many as 15 people showed up,” said Jim Bailey, who sits on the board of directors for the They Got Your 6 Foundation.

Most of the supplies where either donated or discounted for the project. Mrs. Betty was surprised by all the people that showed up

“It’s kind like a family reunion,” said Shackleford.

She is beyond grateful for all the help, and hopes one day she can pay it forward to someone else.

“One of these days I can help them, just let this old gal know about it,” said Shackleford.

The message everyone involved in fixing up Mrs. Betty’s home wants East Texas to hear is to just go out and help someone in anyway you can.

The community members that either donated or discounted the supplies for the project were the They Got Your 6 Foundation, Sherman Williams, Stone Painting, Hometown Consulting and Construction, G&S Supply, Higginbotham Brothers, Superior Roofing and Walk for Vets, as well as other anonymous donations.