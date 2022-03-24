HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Recovery efforts have been underway in Houston County after an EF2 tornado ripped through the area late Monday night.

Near State Highway 19 in Crockett, the entirety of Norman Lane was destroyed.

“It’s mind-blowing the damage, the trees, the high lines, the homes, the buildings,” said Vulcraft production manager, Justin Wells.

Even though there was extensive damage, everyone was thankful no one lost their life.

“All of this other stuff can be replaced. Houses can be replaced, cars can be replaced, human life cannot,” said Central Baptist Church of Crockett’s pastor Shane Sibling. “God has really protected us here in the city of Crockett.”

On Thursday, electricians worked hard to restore power to the neighborhood and members of the Central Baptist Church served workers BBQ during lunch.

“It’s to show love for each other. Especially in a small place like Crockett,” said Sibling. “We’re a small community and we want to show the love for Jesus. We believe that’s what He would want to do.”

A family that lives at 101 Dink Manning lane was in desperate need of donations, mostly for their children after the storm.

“We lost everything,” said Shalynda Deane, a resident at 101 Dink Manning Lane.

A large tree fell on their home and the rain waters flooded the entire house. Deane said she needed the following:

size 10 girl clothes

size 8 boys clothes

size 6 girl clothes

4t/5t pull-ups

twin size bedding

size 11 baby shoes (2, boy and girl)

size 12 kids shoe (girl)

The Deane family will be home Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. to accept any donations and there are more homeowners on Norman Lane that need help as well. To contact the Deane family, call 936-204-3565.