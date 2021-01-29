Community mourns death of former Jacksonville Police Chief Reece Daniel

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Police Department and the City of Jacksonville announced Friday the passing of former Police Chief Reece Daniel.

Daniel served the citizens of Jacksonville for a decade, from 2006 until his retirement in 2016.

He spent nearly 40 years in the law enforcement profession, including 15 as a police chief. He also volunteered as an Adjunct Professor of Law Enforcement at Jacksonville College.

The announcement of his death on Facebook was met with many comments from members of the community remembering his life.

The Jacksonville ISD Police Department sent condolences to his family, saying “this is a sad day for our profession. Chief Daniel was one who was ahead of his time and was widely admired and respected. R.I.P. Chief.”

Services and other formal arrangements are pending.