Community raises $2.7 million during East Texas Giving Day

(KETK)- More than $2.7 million was donated on East Texas Giving Day.

Many nonprofits were able to get support from more than 5,838 donors. The event started at 6:00 a.m. on April 27 and it ended at midnight.

Donors gave a total of $2,790,533 to different causes in 32 East Texas counties.

“East Texas residents stepped up at this unprecedented time,” said Kyle Penney, President of East Texas Communities Foundation, which host the online event. “Nonprofit organizations spent countless hours getting the word out about the needs facing our region. Donors across East Texas responded generously to meet the call. It’s a community effort we can all be proud of.”

On East Texas Giving Day, organizations asked their donors and the community to support them online. People could help 258 charities and the minimum that they could donate was $10.

“Throughout the day, donations to select nonprofits were eligible to be matched thanks to the generosity of individuals and nonprofit business partners that had already pledged funds to the charities they support. Over $1 Million in match was available through the East Texas Giving Day website,” said the East Texas Communities Foundation.

East Texas Giving Day was able to help many nonprofits. The Texas A&M University Texarkana Foundation received the most contributions at $141,722. The Texarkana College Foundation obtained $109,028 and Breckenridge Village of Tyler in smith County got $107,155.