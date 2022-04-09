Mayor Don Warren, Tyler Sister Cities organization Treasurer Indre Pemberton and President Brent Pemberton presented a $29,000 check to Jelenia Góra, Poland on Friday.

The Polish city is assisting Ukrainians by providing essential needs and housing to the people who have fled Ukraine and are now living in the Jelenia Góra.

The funds will be wired to Jelenia Góra in the coming week. Jelenia Góra is assisting their sister cities in Ukraine, as well as providing aid and sheltering about 2,400 refugees. 600 refugees are hosted by the city, while another 1,800 refugees are hosted by Jelenia Góra residents in their homes.

Tyler Mayor Don Warren spoke via Zoom with Mayor Jerzy Łużniak of Jelenia Góra, Poland for the first time on March 15, according to the City of Tyler. The call was facilitated by Tyler Sister Cities Jelenia Góra Liaison Mickey Slimp.

“When Mayor Łużniak said a friend in need is a friend indeed, it was really clear that we needed to follow through with our pledge to help them out,” Mayor Warren said. “We want to thank everyone who donated.”

Tyler Sister Cities began the fundraising campaign almost four weeks ago to assist Jelenia Gora with its humanitarian efforts.

“Everyone has the power to make a difference,” said Indre Pemberton. “We are humble and grateful the people of Texas came together and gave what they could to help. We received checks from all over, including Houston, Arkansas, Utah, and the Philippines.”

Contributions can still be made. To donate, visit tylersistercities.org/aid-for-Ukraine/