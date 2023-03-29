TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas community is rallying in support of KTBB radio reporter John Sims. He was hit by a car while walking in Tyler on Tuesday and suffered severe injuries.

Wednesday night, friends and family came together for a prayer vigil at a Tyler hospital.

People gathered to honor Sims’ for his more than 40 years of service in Tyler.

“He got to know people and he knew names. He called people by names and he was always just like one of us,” said Shirley Witherspoon.

Sims got his start in Tyler radio, moving to Tyler from Philadelphia and anchoring for KZEY.