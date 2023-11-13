TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After Pope Francis’ decision to remove Joseph Strickland as Bishop of Tyler, people in the Catholic community continue to react to the news.

This comes just two days after Strickland refused a request from the pope to resign and a months-long investigation by Vatican investigators, including a visit to Tyler.

The Catholic community in East Texans continue to react to the news with no precise consensus, some advocating for the now relieved bishop and others agreeing with the pope’s decision.

Fred Simon, who is connected with the Catholic organization across the country, said the move was anticipated but was still alarming.

“I think everyone is pretty much devastated and pretty much fed up with the things that are happening with the Vatican,” said Simon.

Faithful America, a Christian organization, praised the pope’s decision. They said Strickland had abused his power and created a petition in the pope’s favor.

Bishop Joe Vasquez, the temporary bishop assigned by the pope, will now serve the Diocese of Tyler.

Vasquez released a statement Monday evening:

Dear Priests, Deacons, Religious and Lay Faithful of the Diocese of Tyler:

Pope Francis appointed me as the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Tyler on November 11, 2023. I accept the Holy Father’s trust in me and ask for your prayers as I take on this additional responsibility.

As I continue my ministry as Bishop of the Diocese of Austin, over the next few weeks I will travel to the Diocese of Tyler to be present to you – the clergy, religious, diocesan staff and lay faithful of the diocese. I am grateful to the staff of the Diocese of Tyler with whom I will collaborate during this transition and interim period. I look forward to meeting you and come with a desire to listen and understand the particular needs of the Diocese of Tyler.

Know that I am praying for you. I ask that you join me in prayer for the Holy Father as he discerns the next bishop of the Diocese of Tyler. In a special way, we ask for the intercession of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, the patroness of the Diocese of Tyler. Bishop Joe Vasquez

According to the same release, Vasquez will continue to serve as the bishop of Austin during this time.

They also do not have a “prescribed” time for the new bishop for Tyler and the pope will announce the new bishop when he has made his decision.

Strickland will remain a bishop in the Catholic church but will no longer serve as the bishop of Tyler.

Knights of the Republic will hold a march in support of Strickland in Tyler on Saturday at 10 a.m.

