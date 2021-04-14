Community responds to controversial photo of Lindale student dressed as police officer kneeling on boy’s neck

LINDALE, Texas (KETK)- A controversial video and photo surfaced recently on social media regarding a Lindale ISD student.

Social media users are speaking out on Facebook after a Lindale High School junior was seen posing in a way some believe is mocking George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“She probably never understood like black history or how that can hurt us to see you mocking a black man’s death like that,” said Laya Washington, an activist.

People on Facebook are comparing it to the images of George Floyd and Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

Activists also believe the girl and the male student in the photo have their hands in fists and they are mocking the Black Lives Matter symbol.

The photo resurfaced this week when another student posted a video about it on TikTok asking other users on the popular social media app to contact school administrators about it.

In the video, the student claims the school is more concerned about its reputation than disciplining students for wrong doing.

Some East Texas activists are wanting Lindale ISD to take action.

“Just educate her really. That’s all I want. I want education because knowledge kills that ignorance every time,” said Raynie an activist and President of the Rainbow Room. “I think this is not an evil girl. This is just a girl that needs to be informed.”

Lindale ISD Superintendent Stan Surratt says the incident did not happen at school or a school sponsored event.

“There are several accusations about the actions of Lindale ISD that are simply untrue and are misleading the public about this incident. Lindale ISD has a reputation of being very accepting and fair to all students and families, while having a culture that is safe and respectful for all,” the district said in a statement.