Community shows support for local musician recovering from massive heart attack

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Kelly Moore is on the road to recovery.

Moore, who runs Kelly Moore Music Ministry, has been writing gospel music for the past eight years with a goal to help cheer up the community.

Moore said he had three heart attacks earlier this month before the “big” one that landed him in the hospital. He was flown to a Tyler hospital where they performed emergency surgery.

According to Moore, he had a 99% blockage in his left coronary artery, but his surgery was a success.

“The medical staff was telling me how fortunate I was to have survived, but I knew Gods hands had already performed miracles through each one of them,” Moore said.

Next week, he will begin rehabilitation in Tyler. The community showing up to support him through a GoFundMe created by Moore’s close friend and former drummer.

Friends and family are also pitching in for a benefit concert. It is planned for Oct. 2, and they hope the funds will cover Moore’s hospital expenses to keep his heart and his songs on beat again.