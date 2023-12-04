WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – An unapproved vehicle that made its way into the Whitehouse Christmas parade has become the talk of the town after whiskey bottles were thrown into the crowd Saturday.

“I’m disgusted,” said resident Melba Duke. “I even made the comment to somebody that it seems like our little town is kind of getting trashed down, and I hate that because it’s always been such a sweet place to raise kids, and I don’t know. That’s just a sign of decline as far as I’m concerned.”

This is not typically the response most residents give after the annual Whitehouse parade.

As a resident for 45 years, Duke said this is one of the only big events this small town has.

“And this year, from what I read, it was going to be wonderful,” she explained.

To her surprise, a random vehicle snuck into the line, and someone inside began throwing random items.

Resident Mali Pugmire caught a used bottle of lotion.

“I’ve been laughing about it since it happened,” Pugmire said. “I was like oh okay, used lotion, great.”

What looked like an innocent act turned south when residents said a couple of small bottles of alcohol were thrown into the crowd.

“I don’t think it’s funny with the alcohol. I think that could be really dangerous,” said Pugmire.

Another resident, Jay Witcher, told KETK this could lead to alcohol getting into the wrong hands.

“I’m not an overly conservative member of the community. You know, this is a pretty conservative community. But, you know, we take great care to be sure to card everyone that buys alcohol,” Witcher explained.

However, others disagree, the majority of the comments on Facebook say this was “hilarious.” Others commented that a young boy was throwing these items out, and it was unintentional.

The Whitehouse Area Chamber of Commerce clarified, “The truck that did this was not a registered entry in the parade. He went behind Holloway and snuck into the parade line between floats.”

Each resident that spoke to KETK agreed it was not the chamber’s nor the city’s fault, but Duke says more steps should be taken to ensure this won’t happen again.

“I know they were trying. There’s no doubt about that, but someone got in in spite of it,” said Duke.

The Whitehouse police chief confirmed a complaint has been filed, and there is an open investigation.