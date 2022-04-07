HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Como-Pickton ISD community is in mourning following the death of a high school student.

16-year-old Hannah Pegues died from her injuries sustained in a car crash this week, according to the district. Superintendent Dr. Greg Bower released a letter about the tragedy on social media.

“All of us at Como-Pickton CISD, faculty and students alike, were both shocked and overcome with grief at the untimely passing of our Hannah Pegues. Hannah was a student of whom we all thought highly; a young lady to whom we pointed with pride as a student at our school.“ Dr. Greg Bower

Various counselors and ministers are being made available to students and staff, according to the letter. Bower wrote, “The loss of a child is one of life’s greatest sorrows. When it is someone of the quality of Hannah, it is a real tragedy for us all.”

The rest of the statement can be found here.