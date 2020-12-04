Concern for local small businesses is on the rise, after longtime Longview restaurant closes

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A longtime Longview restaurant has been forced to shut down because of the pandemic, and many small businesses in East Texas are also struggling to stay afloat.

Owners of Dudley’s Cajun Cafe in Longview, Dudley and Sheryl Lang announced on Tuesday that the restaurant would be closing, due to the pandemic.

“To all of our customers and friends of Dudley’s Cajun Cafe: We regret to inform you that Dudley’s Cajun Cafe will be closing its door as of December 1st. I would like to thank all of you for your friendship and patronage with us for the last 28 years. This past year has been very difficult and disappointing from a business point of view due to the pandemic.” Dudley and Sheryl wrote.

Dudley’s was a staple in Longview. It was known for its authentic Cajun menu, friendly service and loyal customers. After a cooking fire back in 2016, where Dudley Lang was severely burned, the community rallied to show their support for him and his business. Now, Dudley’s was forced to close their doors.

In a heartfelt note posted on their front door, Dudley and Sheryl thanked customers for their business for over nearly 30 years and expressed their regret for closing.

They added, “…the government has made it very difficult for small businesses to survive, but I understand the concern people have due to this virus and the effects it can have on their families and loved ones,” Dudley and Sheryl wrote.

Local restaurant owners, now beg customers to patronize their neighborhood eateries.

“Please don’t forget that all of the restaurants and all of the food restaurants really need the support and that help so that we don’t disappear when this is all over, because that would be really sad.” Cathy Cace, The Case Kitchen

Cathy Cace, who co-owns The Case Kitchen with her daughter, Chelsea, understands the devastation in closing a restaurant. The previous restaurant that she co-owned with her husband, Johnny Cace’s Seafood and Steak House, closed after 66 years.

Now owning a to-go styled restaurant with her daughter, she thanks the Lord for her business decision to shut down her past establishment while expressing her sorrow for dine-in only businesses.

“I don’t think it could’ve survived this pandemic,” said Cace.

The East Texas Restaurant Association recognizes COVID-19’s slam to local eateries. According to Bob Westbrook, its current President, “anything that’s gonna cause a hiccup in the economy is going to affect the mom and pops first before it’s going to impact the chains. So especially since covid, the independent’s have really been hit the hardest.”

Westbrook added that restaurants have been impacted most severely when compared to the rest of the business community.”