WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) — Congressman Nathaniel Moran and Congressman Earl L. “Buddy” Carter, of Georgia, introduced the Proportional Reviews for Broadband Deployment Act. The act is meant to remove the additional permitting process for upgrades that are made to wireless towers.

According to a release, with the current law, any changes made to existing wireless towers “must undergo a burdensome environmental and historic preservation reviews.”

Moran and Carter believe that this delays broadband improvements which they say makes a difference in getting high-speed internet to rural communities.

“Closing the digital divide for those living in rural America is long overdue,” Moran said. “This commonsense legislation reforms the burdensome permitting process that holds back American communities from broadband improvements and access. I am proud to work alongside Congressman Buddy Carter (GA-01) to introduce this essential piece of legislation that will connect our communities to the rest of America by reducing regulatory barriers needed to make necessary broadband upgrades.”