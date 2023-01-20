TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Congressman Nathaniel Moran (TX-01) will serve on a third House committee – the Committee on Education and the Workforce, according to a spokesperson for Moran.

House members are usually limited to serving on two committees and four subcommittees, with a few exceptions. Moran received a waiver from the Steering Committee to participate in an additional committee, alongside his spots on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Judiciary Committee.

“The Committee on Education and the Workforce ensures that the freedoms and liberties given to the American people through the Constitution are not only upheld, but strengthened and secured. It is time for Congress to empower parents—not the federal government—to direct the education of their children at the state level. We have a responsibility to protect our children from the weaponization of schools and radical agendas in the classroom. I look forward to supporting families, educational institutions at all levels, and the many job creators in America—big and small—who educate, innovate and ultimately create opportunities and high-quality jobs for Americans,” Moran said.

The Committee on Education and the Workforce said their mission is to promote education and create safe and effective work environments.