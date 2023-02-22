BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — United States Representative Nathaniel Moran visited The Brook Hill School on Wednesday to speak to high school juniors and seniors.

“It’s so important to help them walk through the decision-making process and remind them that on their journey to find identity, purpose, belonging, and unconditional love, that they need to find the true source of that,” said Moran.

It’s been six weeks since the former Smith County Judge was sworn into congress. Since then, he’s recently visited, Pittsburgh, Marshal and Jefferson. He shared that he is proudly serving the East Texas region.

“We understand how to work hard, how to raise a family what needs to happen in our schools and local communities, and those value systems are consistent in the 17 counties and that’s why I am so proud to represent the first district of East Texas,” said Moran.

The congressman told students it takes having a set of core values to find their calling. “I think just how grounded he is in his faith, even in politics I think that is hard to do and it’s inspiring to see how firm he in what is he believes,” Noah Langemeier, a senior student.

Reminding them that no matter what career they want to take on, their faith calling is number one.

“I’m really hoping that these students walk away with an understanding that they have a unique calling in this world, that they need to follow the calling that God has for their life. A calling of service to their fellow man, in whatever avenue that God would have them do to the best of their ability and to keep their priorities straight,” said Moran.

“My biggest takeaway is how he talked about how we are all created equally and for a purpose,” said Colton Carson, a senior student.

Whether that purpose is serving our nation’s capital or deciding what to do after graduation. “He was telling us about how we seek our purpose and unconditional love and things like that, just making sure that I carry that out as I go to college and stuff,” said Langemeier.

Leaving students inspired as they look into their future.