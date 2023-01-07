WASHINGTON, D.C (KETK) – Former Smith County Judge, Nathaniel Moran, was sworn into the 118th US Congress at 1:40am on January 7th.

Minutes after being sworn in, representative Moran made a statement saying, “I took a solemn oath to protect and defend the Constitution and I pledge to fight for the conservative values that East Texans hold dear.”

Local Republican leaders say they are anticipating what committees he will participate in.

“I know he’d like to be on the House Ways and Means Committee but who wouldn’t want to be on the House Ways and Means Committee,” said Smith County Republican Party chair, David Stein.

“My hope is that it’ll include the Judiciary Committee, that’s a good fit for my background and skillset and for our constituents,” said Moran.

Both party leaders say Moran is a fighter and strategic, but could struggle learning his role on capitol hill.

“One of his weaknesses will be in fact going bipartisan and saying do I have an open mind enough to where I can listen to both sides of the aisle?” said Smith County Democratic Party chair, Hector Garza.

“Learning the players who’s there and who are the folks that he needs to make sure that he is involved with. So I think his abilities, there’s nothing in his abilities that’s going to limit him. Absolutely nothing,” said Stein.

Democrats say they hope Moran can address concerning humanitarian issues East Texans face on a daily basis.

“We are hoping we can draw his attention and say, hey guy now that you can represent us a little further than commissioners court. Will you listen to us? Will you take some of these issues and help us with them?” said Garza.