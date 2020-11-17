Construction is underway for Rusk State Hospital, the administration building should open next year

RUSK, Texas (KETK)- Texas lawmakers are spending nearly $200 million dollars on a construction project at Rusk State Hospital, which offers inpatient adult psychiatric services to people in 36 counties.

Officials said they’re on track to complete 50% of the project by February 2021.

Construction crews just recently finished the new administration building, and demolition work is now complete for the brand new patient complex. This will be 227,000 square-feet and hold 200 beds.

The project is also part of a $745 million investment from the Texas Legislature and Gov. Greg Abbott for the construction and renovation of state psychiatric hospitals in Austin, Kerrville, Rusk and San Antonio.

The patient facility is expected to open in February 2023 and the administration building is scheduled for November 2021.