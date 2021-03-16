Construction of new Chick-fil-A to cause lane closures in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – There will be lane closures in Kilgore starting Wednesday due to the construction of the new Chick-fil-A.

Rendering courtesy of City of Kilgore

Beginning mid-day Wednesday, there will be two separate one-lane closures near the intersection of N Kilgore Street and Highway 42.

The outside lane of eastbound N Kilgore Street in front of City Hall wil be closed until as late as Friday. The outside southbound lane of Highway 42 will be closed for a longer period because of additional work. It is anticipated to be closed until Thursday.

Officials advise drivers to use caution when traveling through the area.