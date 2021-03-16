Construction of new Chick-fil-A to cause lane closures in Kilgore

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – There will be lane closures in Kilgore starting Wednesday due to the construction of the new Chick-fil-A.

Rendering courtesy of City of Kilgore

Beginning mid-day Wednesday, there will be two separate one-lane closures near the intersection of N Kilgore Street and Highway 42.

The outside lane of eastbound N Kilgore Street in front of City Hall wil be closed until as late as Friday. The outside southbound lane of Highway 42 will be closed for a longer period because of additional work. It is anticipated to be closed until Thursday.

Officials advise drivers to use caution when traveling through the area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51