Construction on new Jacksonville library set back after asbestos is found in floor

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Construction on the new Jacksonville Public Library was set back after asbestos was found in the floors, according to a release from the city.

Asbestos used to be a common construction material until the 1980s, when numerous health risks associated with it were discovered. It can cause cancers and other diseases, including mesothelioma and asbestosis.

The new location of the library will be at the Norman Activity Center on E. Commerce Street, where the city says the floors now had to be removed.

Photo courtesy of the city of Jacksonville

According to the city, painting has begun on the inside of the building as well as other carpentry, sheetrock and flooring work. In addition, they say five new windows will be installed.

The grand opening for the new library is now set for May 2021.

The previous location on S. Jackson Street was closed after city leaders voted to sell the building in September.

While the library is closed, the Rusk Public Library opened their doors to Jacksonville residents.

The city posted an update on library construction in February, saying that demolition was underway at the new location. They said their public and community service crews have been working on the library.