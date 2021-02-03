Renovations underway at new Jacksonville library, expected to reopen in March

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Renovations are underway for the new public library in Jacksonville, with an expected completion in March 2021.

The library has been closed since September while construction is underway at the new location.

The City of Jacksonville posted to their Facebook announcing that demolition is underway at the new library location. They said their public and community service crews have been working on the library.

Previously, the Jacksonville Public Library was housed in a stand-alone building on S. Jackson Street.

City leaders voted to close and sell the original building in September 2020. The new location will be inside the Norman Center on E. Commerce Street.

While the library is closed, the Rusk Public Library opened their doors to Jacksonville residents.