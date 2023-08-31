LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Lufkin Police arrested a man identified as Justin Ethridge, 35, in relation to an indecent exposure incident on the Azalea Trail.

He was arrested on Thursday at 4:22 p.m. at his home on Englewood Drive without incident.

Officials from Lufkin say that detectives identified Ethridge as the suspect in an indecent exposure incident on Aug. 17 in which he allegedly exposed himself to a woman walking the trail.

Ethridge’s sex offender status stems from two previous indecent exposure convictions. He will be issued criminal trespass warnings for all city parks, including the Azalea Trail.

This case remains under investigation.