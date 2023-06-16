TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the heat and severe weather come together to cause power outages around East Texas, there are local cooling centers offered to citizens without electricity.

The Longview Public Library posted on their Facebook page that they will be a designated cooling station for residents Friday evening until 9 p.m. The release stated that regular library services such as item check-out, issuing library cards and curbside pickup will end at 6 p.m. but citizens, “can still utilize the library facilities, hang out, read books and use our computers/Wi-Fi.”

The library added that current library card members will have unlimited access to Wi-Fi while others will have access to the free guest Wi-Fi for a total of 30 minutes. In the library’s release, they recommend non-library card members to get to the building by 5:45 p.m. to have one issued to them so they can have unlimited access to Wi-Fi during their stay.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office also said in a Facebook post that the Justice Center will be open for residents trying to get a break from the heat. They added that they are working on setting up the Carroll Green Civic Center as a cooling station/shelter located at 602 McAllister Street in Quitman and will have water available for attendees.

If there are any other local cooling centers, send them to the KETK News Tips so we can help anyone get out of the heat while power outages are sweeping through East Texas.