TROUP, Texas- (KETK) – Homecoming night was packed as usual at Troup ISD to watch them take on the take on the Paul Pewitt Brahmas.

“It’s been an emotional week leading up till tonight,” said Mandy Love, who is a cheer coach at the Troup High School.

The homecoming ceremony started 30 minutes before kickoff and Reid was in the running to be homecoming king as he and his mom were waiting their turn to be introduced to the crowd.

Once Cooper Reid’s name was called, the crowd erupted at Tiger Stadium with joy.

Reid was named the 2023 Homecoming King and after the ceremony, he and his family thanked the community for all the support this past year

“It just keeps being amazing,” said Cooper’s mom Susanne. ”We are very fortunate to be a part of the community who stands by their people and loves one another and are faithful and kind.”

Susanne Reid said the community outreach continues to amaze her.

“The messages, the text messages, the phone calls, the food, all of that keeps encouraging us and just gives us hope,” Reid said.

The family said Friday night was a night they’ll never forget.

KETK was told on Friday that Cooper is enrolled back at the school as he pushes toward getting back to 100 percent, as well as graduating with all of his classmates.