TROUP, Texas (KETK) – Troup Tiger high school baseball team had Cooper Reid Night, at their varsity gamer versus Waskom. Terry Reid threw the first pitch with his son by his side.

Cooper Reid suffered a severe head injury during last year’s homecoming football game in September. In the last seven months, people from all over have come together to support the Reid family.

“We just wanted to kind of have a special night for Cooper,” said Drew Whalley, the Troup Tiger head baseball coach.

Cooper Reid and the Troup Tigers baseball team.

Cooper’s mom, Susanne Reid was happy he got to be reunited with the tiger community. “It’s been pretty emotional, we’ve been looking forward to it though just to see everyone and have some type of normalcy going on,” said Reid.

Head Coach Whaley came up with the idea of Cooper Reid Night. “We talked to several community members and we thought that Mr. Terry throwing out the first pitch would be the best thing,” said Whalley.

Students at Troup have been thinking of different ways to show love to the Reid family. Trpup baseball and softball teams had a hit-a-Thon fundraiser. “Raised a total of over 11,000 dollars,” said Reid.

The players were happy to have Reid in the stands. “Beyond excited all the boys have a different spirit about him today,” said Whalley.

Cooper’s mom shared an update on her son’s recovery. “We are going back and forth for rehab in Dallas next Thursday on the 20th is going to undergo another brain surgery and replace his shunt,” said Reid.

She’s thankful for the outpour of support. “We’re not alone in this and God has placed the most amazing people around us and we just couldn’t be more thankful,” said Reid.

It was an evening that was special for the town of Troup. In good company with friends, family, and peers showing support for the Reid family.

Susanne Reid asks that East Texans continue praying for her son, Cooper Reid.