CORBIN’S CABIN: Tyler family raising money to build cabin in honor of late son

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In January, the Stiefer family had to deal with something they never could’ve predicted going into the new year, the death of their son.

Corbin Stiefer, who was 21-years-old at the time, went missing in early January, pushing his family into an immediate panic.

“I had this immediate sibling instinct that something was wrong.” – Darcy Stiefer, Corbin’s younger sister

Around a week later, his car and body were both found within a day of each other. While Corbin’s parents were in Tyler at the time he was found, his sister, Darcy, wasn’t.

Darcy is a college student at Abilene Christian University. She said that she found out about her brother while she was in her Anatomy class, when she was asked to speak in private about the matter.

After Darcy came home to Tyler, the family took time to grieve. They mentioned they have received an incredible amount of community support since Corbin’s passing.

In the months that have followed, the Stiefer family has come up with a way to honor Corbin’s memory; they are building a cabin in his name.

For 15 years, the Stiefer siblings have attended Camp Deer Run, on and off. Established in 1958, the camp has served thousands of students over the years. Located in Winnsoboro, Texas, Camp Deer Run has allowed kids the opportunity to experience ziplining, pool game, and horseback riding as a way for them to enjoy their summers.

In the past few weeks, the Stiefer family has launched a donation link, where people can go onto the camp’s website and help with the funds needed to build “Corbin’s Cabin.” As of now, they have raised nearly $20,000, but need at least $40,000 if they are to build the cabin.

The family hopes that if they were to receive the money needed for its construction, the cabin would provide a sense of who Corbin was for any future camper(s) that stay there.

“They said you are the most outgoing, selfless, caring person I have ever met. You are the kindest soul I have ever known.” Carys Stiefer, Corbin’s mother

If you would like to donate to help raise the money needed to build Corbin’s Cabin, you can click here for the link.