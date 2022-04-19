TYLER, Texas (KETK) – U.S. Senator John Cornyn is in Tyler Tuesday for a roundtable to discuss broadband access.

Local leaders, healthcare providers, educators and economic development officials will meet with Cornyn to “highlight the challenges of limited broadband access that many East Texas communities experience.” The roundtable will take place at 10 a.m. at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital.

Cornyn has worked on legislation that would allow local leaders to use unspent COVID-19 relief funds for regional projects like expanding broadband access and infrastructure.

These people are scheduled to be in attendance with Cornyn:

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran

Newton County Judge Kenneth Weeks

Chris Glenney, SVP Group Operations, CHRISTUS Health Northeast Texas

Jason Proctor, President, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital

David Cleveland, Executive Director, East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG)

Dr. James Wilcox, Superintendent, Longview ISD

James Nash, 7th grade student, Foster Middle School (LISD)

Lonnie Hunt, Executive Director, Deep East Texas Council of Governments (DETCOG)

Mickey Slimp, Broadband Project Manager/Consultant, Deep East Texas Council of Governments (DETCOG)

Chris Brown, Executive Director, Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG)

Dr. Timothy Barker, System Medical Director CMIO Ambulatory Care, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic

Dr. Roy “Brent” Wadle, VP Physician Operations, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic

Duncan McAdoo, President, Prosperity Bank, Winnsboro

Participants come from a wide array of backgrounds and they will meet to discuss how broadband access impacts education, healthcare and economic development.