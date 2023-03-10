ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Corrigan man has pleaded guilty to a 2022 murder and received a sentence for the crime.

According to Angelina County judicial records, Ishmael Muhammad, 21, pleaded guilty to murder earlier this week in the 217th Judicial District Court.

Muhammad was accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Detavius Robins of Lufkin after an argument in the Sonic parking lot in March of 2022.

According to police, Robins was shot as he was trying to leave the restaurant in his vehicle. After he was wounded, he crashed his car into a building across the street. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he later died.

A passenger in Robins’ vehicle was also injured in the altercation, but was expected to be okay.

Muhammad was arrested shortly after the incident after a traffic stop by a DPS trooper. The trooper had reportedly heard radio traffic describing the suspect’s vehicle and made the stop on Lotus Lane.

Muhammad was identified as the lone shooter in the crime, though police initially suspected there was a second shooter. He was also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Judge Robert Inselmann sentenced Muhammad to 22 years in prison for the murder charge and 18 years for the aggravated assault charge.