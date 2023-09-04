A stack of ground beef patties moves on a conveyor belt at a meat packing and distribution facility. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

TEXAS (KETK) — All across the state of Texas, locals are experiencing burn bans and wildfire outbreaks. The lack of rainfall and extreme heat conditions have contributed to the poor grazing conditions for livestock in the state, according to a report by the USDA.

This can lead to a spike in the cost of beef for Texans until conditions improve on the ground.

The USDA said farmers are using supplemental feeding sources for their cattle during these times but the cost to do so is steep.

According to the USDA direct hay report in August, “pastures and rangelands have continued to deteriorate and [drought conditions] have caused most producers to only have one cutting so far, some scattered showers have producers hopeful for a second cutting but quality may be impacted.”

The report continued on to state that supplemental feeding of livestock is taking place across most of the state due to drought conditions and that East Texans have had the one of most impacts.

The next report is set to come out after Sept. 1.