Country artist Jon Wolfe to headline 2022 Cattle Baron’s Gala

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The chairs for the Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala on Thursday announced Jon Wolfe will be the headliner for the 2022 event.

Wolfe is a country music singer-songwriter from Tulsa. He is well known for his songs “That Girl in Texas”, “Tequila Sundown” and “Boots on a Dance Floor.”

His 2010 album “It All Happened in a Honky Tonk” debuted at #34 on the Billboard Album Chart and has collectively sold roughly 25,000 units. His 2015 album “Natural Man” debuted at #13 on the iTunes and #25 on the Billboard chart. His most recent release, “Any Night in Texas” landed at #3 on iTunes country chart and #15 on the Billboard country chart.

The event will support the American Cancer Society, and it will take place at the Texas Rose Horse Park on June 11.

The theme for the gala will be Neon Rose. Whitney Cain, Kennedy May and Spencer Smith are the chairs for gala.

Cain mentioned the theme was selected to reference the 1990s decade and to honor the city of Tyler.

“This event offers a festive way to raise much needed funds to help the American Cancer Society save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.” Jennifer Gaston, the media chair for the gala

The first Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala was held in June 1988, and it has been supporting the American Cancer Society ever since.

They have raised $16.5 million to help those affected by cancer locally and in other parts of the U.S.