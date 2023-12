TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Country Meat Market in Tyler is giving away free hams this afternoon. A truck load of hams were donated by local injury lawyer Chad Parker.

A video posted to the market’s Facebook at 1:53 p.m. on Saturday said that they have 300 to 400 hams left to give away today. The market is located at 2310 East Front Street in Tyler and no identification is needed.